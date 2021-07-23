MintMe.com Coin Achieves Market Cap of $418,890.21 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $418,890.21 and approximately $10.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,243.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,019.54 or 0.06263324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.31 or 0.01353150 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.23 or 0.00366687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00136355 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.42 or 0.00609180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.22 or 0.00382151 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00290076 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

