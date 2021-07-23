Mirror Protocol Trading Down 15.7% Over Last Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00008456 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $210.93 million and $11.01 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00099546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00140483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,054.90 or 0.99907022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

