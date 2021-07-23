Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,993.00

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for about $147.14 or 0.00448100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $28.07 million and approximately $1,993.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00102490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00140463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,832.89 or 0.99990997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 190,799 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

