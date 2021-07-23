Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Hits Market Capitalization of $27.92 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for $366.13 or 0.01103325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $27.92 million and approximately $63,625.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00039444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00102600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00139592 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,466.31 or 1.00850333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 76,261 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

