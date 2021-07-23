Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $31.32 million and $26,078.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $23.73 or 0.00070584 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00039500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00105438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00140430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,640.37 or 1.00070760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,319,906 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.