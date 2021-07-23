Mirrored Netflix Price Tops $517.10 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for approximately $517.10 or 0.01591995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $27.02 million and $17,584.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00104331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00142003 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,513.43 or 1.00099200 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 52,255 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars.

