Mirrored Twitter Trading 7.2% Higher This Week (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be bought for approximately $72.83 or 0.00224508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $27.94 million and approximately $563,084.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00101345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00140461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,522.50 or 1.00254750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 383,588 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

