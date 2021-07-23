Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $138,590.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $49.37 or 0.00151999 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $26.79 million and $138,590.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00104331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00142003 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,513.43 or 1.00099200 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 542,690 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

