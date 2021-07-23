Mitek Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,011 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 906% compared to the average volume of 200 call options.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $838.18 million, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

MITK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 255,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at about $2,946,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

