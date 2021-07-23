Mithril (MITH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.21 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Mithril has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $39.12 million and $9.21 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011050 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.00261009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000753 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

