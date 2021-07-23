MKM Partners Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $500.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $465.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.00.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $14.92 on Friday, reaching $523.90. 38,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,562. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $454.11.
In related news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.