MKM Partners Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $500.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $465.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.00.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $14.92 on Friday, reaching $523.90. 38,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,562. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $454.11.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

