MobileGo Reaches One Day Volume of $885,472.00 (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. MobileGo has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $885,472.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MobileGo has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One MobileGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MobileGo Coin Profile

MobileGo is a coin. It launched on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

