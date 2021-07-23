Modern Investment Coin Market Cap Tops $318,763.99 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $318,763.99 and approximately $152,493.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00022233 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003477 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001621 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001589 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 72.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 6,363,940 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

