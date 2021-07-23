ModiHost (AIM) Price Hits $0.0982 on Top Exchanges

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0982 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. ModiHost has a market cap of $122,377.08 and $22,900.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.50 or 0.00863366 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

