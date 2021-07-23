Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,628 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.21% of Moelis & Company worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 29,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Moelis & Company by 10.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.48. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $60.68.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 75.80%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $596,980.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

