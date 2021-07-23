Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Issue $0.60 Dividend

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Moelis & Company has decreased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of MC opened at $58.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $60.68.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 75.80% and a net margin of 24.34%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $79,899.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.