Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Molecular Templates posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTEM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 119,382 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $830,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. 975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,853. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

