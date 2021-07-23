MonaCoin Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00003813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $80.64 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,173.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,016.21 or 0.06266765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.35 or 0.01356245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.24 or 0.00367519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00136402 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.22 or 0.00609881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.00381813 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00290942 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

