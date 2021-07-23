Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79. Mondi has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

