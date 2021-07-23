Monero Classic (XMC) Hits Market Cap of $6.19 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $19,715.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.99 or 0.00607728 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001627 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.