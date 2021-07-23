MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Cap Reaches $998,346.86

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $998,346.86 and $1,977.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 67.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00101566 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 228,139,366 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

