MoneyGram International (MGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect MoneyGram International to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. MoneyGram International has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, analysts expect MoneyGram International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $959.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.75 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

