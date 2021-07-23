Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 317.86 ($4.15).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Shares of MONY stock opened at GBX 260.20 ($3.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 20.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 265.34. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.