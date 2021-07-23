Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%.

MNR has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

MNR stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after acquiring an additional 56,713 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

