Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $97.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.84.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $74.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.