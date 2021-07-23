Moog (MOG.B) to Release Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $736.40 million during the quarter. Moog had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%.

NYSE:MOG.B opened at $79.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.41. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.47 and a beta of 1.55. Moog has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

