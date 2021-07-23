Moog (MOG.B) to Release Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $736.40 million during the quarter. Moog had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%.
NYSE:MOG.B opened at $79.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.41. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.47 and a beta of 1.55. Moog has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Moog Company Profile
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.