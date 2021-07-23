MoonRadar Price Tops $0.13 (MRF)

MoonRadar (CURRENCY:MRF) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. MoonRadar has a total market cap of $793,250.32 and approximately $89,738.00 worth of MoonRadar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MoonRadar has traded flat against the US dollar. One MoonRadar coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00100916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00140799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,259.50 or 1.00291013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

MoonRadar Coin Profile

MoonRadar’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,269,928 coins. MoonRadar’s official Twitter account is @moonradarfin

Buying and Selling MoonRadar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonRadar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonRadar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonRadar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

