MoonSwap (MOON) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and $214.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00374075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 24,526,338 coins and its circulating supply is 24,505,837 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.