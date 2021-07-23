Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $377.50

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 377.50 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 374 ($4.89), with a volume of 6973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368.50 ($4.81).

MGAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. decreased their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 333 ($4.35).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 351.46.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.