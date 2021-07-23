Morgan Stanley Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 27.50 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 27.50 price objective by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 31 target price on ABB in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 target price on ABB in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 30.13.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

