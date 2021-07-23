Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CLZNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Clariant alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNY opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22. Clariant has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.