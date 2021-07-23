Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LNXSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LNXSF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.50. 268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.19.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.