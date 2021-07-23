Morgan Stanley Buys 281,067 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,067 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Sempra Energy worth $354,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,741,000 after buying an additional 499,145 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.82. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.