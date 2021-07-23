Morgan Stanley Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $564.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $432.00 to $564.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $515.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday. lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.33.
Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $10.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $528.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,562. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $454.11.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.