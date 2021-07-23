Morgan Stanley Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $564.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $432.00 to $564.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $515.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday. lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.33.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $10.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $528.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,562. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $454.11.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

