Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CFO Sharon Yeshaya Sells 2,500 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.55. 13,209,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,831,851. The company has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,325,000 after buying an additional 1,414,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 909.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

