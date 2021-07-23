Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 452.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,791 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $28,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 818,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,840. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $176.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $96.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.