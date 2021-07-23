Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 170.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,400 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $33,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $95.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $177.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.30. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.