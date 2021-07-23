Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262,319 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 79.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,754,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,036 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MS shares. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

NYSE:MS opened at $95.57 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.30.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

