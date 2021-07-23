Morgan Stanley Raises Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $136.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.46. 52,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,340,793. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $214.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

