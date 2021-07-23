Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Sells 7,700 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $286.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.