Morpheus.Network (MRPH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $410,325.00

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $33.25 million and $410,325.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00047972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.70 or 0.00853577 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

