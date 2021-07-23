Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.79% of Movado Group worth $31,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Movado Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,617,000 after buying an additional 107,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Movado Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after buying an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Movado Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 324,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Movado Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Movado Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,159.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,600 shares of company stock worth $1,380,012. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOV shares. Cowen raised their price target on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

MOV opened at $29.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.