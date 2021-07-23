MovieBloc (MBL) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $39.94 million and $15.58 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,454,742,125 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

