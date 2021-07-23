Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 972,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 135,771 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $14,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.