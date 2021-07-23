MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.82

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 3263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

MSD Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSDA)

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

