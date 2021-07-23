mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Reaches Market Cap of $11.95 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $11.95 million and approximately $663,375.00 worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00048208 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002760 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014600 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.17 or 0.00852251 BTC.
  • botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006014 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

