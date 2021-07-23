M&T Bank Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.36. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

MTB opened at $128.99 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.83.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 49.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

