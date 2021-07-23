Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at Raymond James

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MLLGF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Shares of MLLGF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. 330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

