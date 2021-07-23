Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given a C$18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) received a C$18.00 price objective from research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.08% from the company’s current price.

MTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.70.

Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.85. 480,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,258. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$8.84 and a 12-month high of C$13.95.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

