Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given a C$18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) received a C$18.00 price objective from research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.08% from the company’s current price.
MTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.70.
Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.85. 480,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,258. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$8.84 and a 12-month high of C$13.95.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
Recommended Story: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.