Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

MTL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.70.

TSE:MTL traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 480,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,258. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$13.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

