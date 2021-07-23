Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.
MTL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.70.
TSE:MTL traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 480,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,258. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$13.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
